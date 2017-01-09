Sample Stream | Match Centre | FAQ | Disclaimer/Cookies | Contact Us


MatchLeagueDate
Moreirense vs Belenenses live stream Liga Nos 09-01-2017
Osasuna vs Valencia live stream La Liga 09-01-2017
Panathinaikos vs Kerkyra live stream Superleague Greece 09-01-2017
Panathinaikos vs AO Kassiopi live stream Football 09-01-2017
Cambridge Utd vs Leeds live stream Football 09-01-2017

MatchLeagueDate
Vitória de Guimarães vs Benfica live stream Liga Nos 10-01-2017
Sochaux vs Monaco live stream Soccer 10-01-2017
Napoli vs Spezia live stream Coppa Italia 10-01-2017
Man Utd vs Hull City live stream League Cup 10-01-2017
Paços de Ferreira vs Vizela live stream Football 10-01-2017
FC Nantes vs Nancy live stream Ligue 1 10-01-2017
Hibernians vs Fortuna Dusseldorf live stream Football 10-01-2017
Hatta Dubai vs Al Ain SCC live stream Football 10-01-2017
Saudi Arabia vs Slovenia live stream Soccer 10-01-2017
VfL Wolfsburg vs Erzgebirge Aue live stream Soccer 10-01-2017
Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas live stream Copa Del Rey 10-01-2017
Levadiakos vs AEK live stream Superleague Greece 10-01-2017
Trikala vs Asteras Tripolis live stream Football 10-01-2017

MatchLeagueDate
Maritimo vs Braga live stream Liga Nos 11-01-2017
PSG vs FC Metz live stream Ligue 1 11-01-2017
Southampton vs Liverpool live stream League Cup 11-01-2017
Juventus vs Atalanta live stream Serie A 11-01-2017
UCAM Murcia CF vs Levante live stream Football 11-01-2017
Bordeaux vs Guingamp live stream Ligue 1 11-01-2017
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live stream La Liga 11-01-2017
Villarreal vs Real Sociedad live stream La Liga 11-01-2017
Cordoba vs Alcorcon live stream Copa Del Rey 11-01-2017
CD Alavés vs Deportivo La Coruna live stream Football 11-01-2017
Aris vs Olympiakos live stream Superleague Greece 11-01-2017
Platanias vs PAS Giannina live stream Superleague Greece 11-01-2017
Fiorentina vs Chievo live stream Serie A 11-01-2017
Platanias vs Giannina live stream Superleague Greece 11-01-2017
Panetolikos FC vs PAOK live stream Superleague Greece 11-01-2017
Xanthi vs OFI live stream Superleague Greece 11-01-2017

MatchLeagueDate
AC Milan vs Torino live stream Serie A 12-01-2017
Freiburg vs Club Brugge live stream Soccer 12-01-2017
Borussia Dortmund vs Standard Liege live stream DFL-Supercup 12-01-2017
Sweden vs Slovakia live stream International 12-01-2017
Adelaide Utd vs Melbourne City live stream A-League 12-01-2017
Sevilla vs Real Madrid live stream La Liga 12-01-2017
Eibar vs Osasuna live stream Copa Del Rey 12-01-2017
Celta Vigo vs Valencia live stream La Liga 12-01-2017
Panathinaikos vs Kissamikos live stream Football 12-01-2017
Lamia vs Atromitos live stream Football 12-01-2017
Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Mineiro live stream Football 12-01-2017

MatchLeagueDate
Maastricht vs Helmond Sport live stream Eerste Divisie 13-01-2017
Go Ahead Eagles vs AZ live stream Eredivisie 13-01-2017
FC Oss vs FC Dordrecht live stream Holland 1st Division 13-01-2017
FC Eindhoven vs De Graafschap live stream Holland 1st Division 13-01-2017
Almere City vs Volendam live stream Eerste Divisie 13-01-2017
Wolfsburg II vs Bahia live stream Football 13-01-2017


* The match previews above contain links to free streaming provided by bet365. Please ensure you have read our full disclaimer before continuing which covers geographic restrictions and other info. Remember that EPL and UEFA streams listed here are for the match audio only. Since the majority of our users are from the UK, note that Celtic and Championship streams are unavailable in the UK due to television/local broadcasting rights, however, will be available in other regions - thanks guys!


Upcoming Matches:
Read more about upcoming games, team histories and more with our rundown of this week's live matches!

England England, Premier League:
Everton vs Man City
Man Utd vs Hull City
Southampton vs Liverpool
Leicester City vs Chelsea
Swansea City vs Arsenal
Spurs v West Brom
Burnley v Southampton
West Ham Utd vs Crystal Palace
Everton vs Manchester City
Swansea Live
Sunderland Live
Watford Live
Watford v Boro
Hull City Live

England England, SkyBet Championship:
Ipswich Town vs Blackburn Rovers
Birmingham City vs Nottingham Forest
Leeds Utd vs Derby County
Birmingham City vs Nottingham Forest
Brighton vs Sheffield Wednesday
Reading v QPR
Derby County Live
Ipswich Live
Fulham Live
Cardiff City Live
Newcastle Utd vs Birmingham City
Wolves vs Aston Villa

England England, League 1/League 2:
Walsall vs Sheffield Utd

Scotland Scotland, Premiership:
Celtic vs Hearts
Rangers vs Motherwell
Aberdeen Match

Scotland Scotland, Championship:
Queen of the South vs Hibs

Spain Spain, La Liga:
2015 El Clasico, Barca v Real
Real Madrid vs Barcelona
El Clasico
FC Barcelona vs Las Palmas
Sevilla vs Real Madrid
Osasuna vs Valencia
Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid
Sevilla vs Real Madrid

Italy Italy, Serie A:
AC Milan vs Cagliari
Udinese vs Inter Milan
Juventus vs Bologna
Lazio vs Crotone
Genoa CFC vs AS Roma
Napoli vs Sampdoria

Greece Greece, Super League:
Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens
Larissa vs PAOK
AEK Athens
Platanias vs Olympiakos

Holland Holland, Eredivisie:
PEC Zwolle vs AFC Ajax
Roda JC vs Feyenoord
PSV Eindhoven vs Excelsior
Vitesse - Twente
Heerenveen vs ADO Den Haag

Finland Finland, Veikkausliiga
HJK vs Honka

Sweden Sweden, Allsvenskan:
Jönköpings Södra - AIK
Malmö FF - Hammarby
Kalmar FF

France France, Ligue 1 and 2:
Caen - OL
OM - ASM
LOSC - ASSE
Rennes - PSG
Sochaux - Monaco

Germany Germany, Bundesliga (de/en):
SC Freiburg vs Bayern München
Wolfsburg vs HSV
Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund
Schalke vs Ingolstadt
St. Pauli vs VfB Stuttgart

Belgium Belgium, Jupiler Pro League:
Anderlecht vs Sint-Truiden
AS Eupen vs KRC Genk
Standard Luik vs Club Brugge
Standard Liège vs Club Brugge

Portugal Portugal, Liga Sagres:
Paços de Ferreira x FC Porto
Sporting CP x Feirense
Vitória Guimarães x Benfica
Nacional x SC Braga

Turkey Turkey, Super Lig:
Fenerbahçe vs Adanaspor
Konyaspor vs Galatasaray
Osmanlıspor vs Beşiktaş

Czech Czech, Synot Liga:
Sparta Praha - Freiburg

Cyprus Cyprus, 1st Division:
Doxa - APOEL

Switzerland Switzerland, Super League:
FC Basel vs Lugano
Servette vs FC Zürich
Grasshopper vs FC Thun

Poland Poland, Ekstraklasa:
Arka Gdynia vs Legia Warszawa

USA USA, MLS:
Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders

Japan Japan, J-League:
Yokohama F Marinos

Argentina, Primera Division:
Boca Juniors vs Racing Club
Estudiantes vs Independiente
River Plate - Millonarios

Brazil Brazil, Serie A:
Osasco Audax x São Paulo
Palmeiras x Botafogo SP
Flamengo x Grêmio
São Bento x Corinthians

Other Events Other Sports:
ATP Doha Open 2017
Kempton Park

England Major Sports Events:
Cheltenham, Haydock and Ascot

Football Friendly Sports Channels:
World Darts Championship 2016
SkyBet Championship
Veikkausliiga 2016

Football Friendly Internationals:
Qatar International Friendly
Paraguay International Friendly
Iraq International Friendly
Czech Republic Friendly
Ireland Friendly
Austria International Friendly
Turkey International Friendly
Ukraine International Friendly
Sweden International Friendly
Poland International Friendly
Denmark International Friendly
Mexico v Iceland
Bosnia International Friendly
Spain International Friendly
Iran International Friendly
Uruguay International Friendly
Russia International Friendly
Japan International Friendly
Italy International Friendly
Croatia International Friendly
Spain International Friendly
England v Germany
Portugal International Friendly
Iraq vs Socceroos
USA International Friendly
Switzerland International Friendly
Greece International Friendly
Uruguay vs Brazil
Belgium International Friendly
France vs England
Netherlands vs Italy
Germany vs England
Argentina v Chile

http://www.livefootballstreams.co.uk/football_denmark.gif Danish users:
FCK - Brøndby live online
FC København - Brøndby live online
AGF - AaB live online
AGF - AaB live online
OB - Randers live online
FC Nordsjælland - Lyngby live online
FC Midtjylland - Viborg live online
FC Barcelona - Las Palmas live online
Sevilla - Real Madrid live online

