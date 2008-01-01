|
Football streams -
Upcoming Matches:
Read more about upcoming games, team histories and more with our rundown of this week's live matches!
England, Premier League:
Man City
Man U
Liverpool
Chelsea
Arsenal
Spurs
Southampton
West Ham
Everton
Swansea
Sunderland
Watford
Boro
Hull City
England, SkyBet Championship:
Blackburn
Nottm Forest
Leeds Utd
Birmingham
Sheff Wed
QPR
Derby County
Ipswich
Fulham
Cardiff City
Newcastle
Aston Villa
England, League 1/League 2:
Sheffield Utd
Scotland, Premiership:
Celtic
Rangers
Aberdeen
Scotland, Championship:
hibs
Spain, La Liga:
El Clasico
Barca
Real Madrid
Valencia
Atletico
Sevilla
Italy, Serie A:
AC Milan
Inter
Juventus
Lazio
Roma
Napoli
Greece, Super League:
Panathinaikos
Paok
AEK
Olympiacos
Holland, Eredivisie:
Ajax
Feyenoord
PSV
Twente
Heerenveen
Finland, Veikkausliiga
HJK
Sweden, Allsvenskan:
AIK
Malmo
Kalmar
France, Ligue 1 and 2:
OL
OM
Lille
PSG
Monaco
Germany, Bundesliga (de/en):
Bayern
HSV
Dortmund
Schalke
Stuttgart
Belgium, Jupiler Pro League:
RSCA
Genk
Club Brugge
Standard
Portugal, Liga Sagres:
FC Porto
Sporting
Benfica
Braga
Turkey, Super Lig:
Fenerbahce
Galatasaray
Besiktas
Czech, Synot Liga:
Sparta Praha
Cyprus, 1st Division:
APOEL
Switzerland, Super League:
FC Basel
FCZ
Grasshoppers
Poland, Ekstraklasa:
Legia Warsaw
USA, MLS:
Seattle Sounders
Japan, J-League:
Yokohama
Argentina, Primera Division:
Boca Juniors
Independiente
River Plate
Brazil, Serie A:
Sao Paulo
Palmeiras
Flamengo
Corinthians
Other Sports:
Tennis
Kempton Park
Major Sports Events:
Racing
Sports Channels:
Channel 1
Channel 2
Channel 3
Internationals:
Qatar
Paraguay
Iraq
Czech
Ireland
Austria
Turkey
Ukraine
Sweden
Poland
Denmark
Mexico
Bosnia
South Korea
Iran
Uruguay
Russia
Japan
Italy
Croatia
Spain
England
Portugal
Australia
USA
Switzerland
Greece
Brazil
Belgium
France
Netherlands
Germany
Argentina
Danish users:
FCK
BIF
AaB
AGF
OB
FCN
FCM
Barca Fodboold
Real Madrid Fodbold
Watch Football Live!
Get freeing of hundreds of matches live online this season!
Watch free live football at 365 TV!
Footy Articles
A roundup of the top football leagues, stream sites and more!