MatchLeagueDate
Braga vs Tondela live stream Football 16-01-2017
Valenciennes vs Sochaux live stream Ligue 2 16-01-2017
Osmanlispor FK vs Besiktas live stream Football 16-01-2017
Malaga vs Real Sociedad live stream La Liga 16-01-2017
Congo DR vs Morocco live stream CAF Africa 16-01-2017
Cote d Ivoire vs Togo live stream CAF Africa 16-01-2017
Torino vs AC Milan live stream Serie A 16-01-2017

MatchLeagueDate
Costa Rica vs Nicaragua live stream CONCACAF 17-01-2017
El Salvador vs Belize live stream CONCACAF 17-01-2017
Chaves vs Sporting live stream Liga Nos 17-01-2017
Inter Milan vs Bologna live stream Coppa Italia 17-01-2017
Mali vs Egypt live stream CAF Africa 17-01-2017
Estoril vs Academica live stream Liga Nos 17-01-2017
Ghana vs Uganda live stream CAF Africa 17-01-2017
SCR Altach vs WSG Wattens live stream Football 17-01-2017
Tianjin Teda vs Dinamo Bucharest live stream Football 17-01-2017
Arminia Bielefeld vs Legia Warsaw live stream Soccer 17-01-2017
FC Thun vs Aarau live stream Raiffeisen Super League 17-01-2017
Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town live stream Soccer 17-01-2017
Oostende vs Genk live stream Soccer 17-01-2017
Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory live stream A-League 17-01-2017

MatchLeagueDate
Lazio vs Genoa live stream Serie A 18-01-2017
Sassuolo vs Cesena live stream Serie B 18-01-2017
Benfica vs Leixões live stream Football 18-01-2017
Sporting Covilha vs Vitória de Guimarães live stream Football 18-01-2017
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live stream La Liga 18-01-2017
Alcorcon vs CD Alavés live stream Segunda División de España 18-01-2017
Baraunas vs ABC live stream Football 18-01-2017
FC Nantes vs SM Caen live stream Ligue 1 18-01-2017
Panama vs Honduras live stream CONCACAF 18-01-2017
Zulte Waregem vs Eupen live stream Belgian Cup 18-01-2017
Plymouth vs Liverpool live stream Football 18-01-2017

MatchLeagueDate
Roma vs Sampdoria live stream Serie A 19-01-2017
Senegal vs Zimbabwe live stream CAF Africa 19-01-2017
Algeria vs Tunisia live stream CAF Africa 19-01-2017
Al Jazira SC vs Al Wahda Abu Dhabi live stream Football 19-01-2017
Ludogorets vs Arsenal Tula live stream Football 19-01-2017
Emirates Club RAK vs Al Ain SCC live stream Football 19-01-2017
Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners live stream A-League 19-01-2017
Real Sociedad vs Barcelona live stream La Liga 19-01-2017
Atletico Madrid vs Eibar live stream La Liga 19-01-2017
Lokomotiv Moscow vs FC Basel live stream Soccer 19-01-2017
FC Basel vs FC Krasnodar 2000 live stream Football 19-01-2017
FCK vs Brøndby live stream Superliga 19-01-2017

MatchLeagueDate
Freiburg vs Bayern Munich live stream Bundesliga 20-01-2017
Honduras vs Costa Rica live stream CONCACAF 20-01-2017
Nicaragua vs Belize live stream CONCACAF 20-01-2017
Lincoln City vs Dover live stream Football 20-01-2017
Gent vs Charleroi live stream Jupiler Pro League 20-01-2017
RKC Waalwijk vs FC Emmen live stream KNVB Beker 20-01-2017
Fortuna Sittard vs Telstar live stream Eerste Divisie 20-01-2017
FC Twente vs Heracles live stream Eredivisie 20-01-2017
De Graafschap vs FC Den Bosch live stream KNVB Beker 20-01-2017


Football Friendly Football streams - 16-01-17

Game

Upcoming Matches:
Read more about upcoming games, team histories and more with our rundown of this week's live matches!

England England, Premier League:
West Ham United vs Man City
Hull City vs Man Utd
Liverpool vs Southampton
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Sunderland v Spurs
Swansea City v Southampton
Southampton vs West Ham Utd
Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
Swansea Live
Sunderland Live
Watford Live
Spurs v Boro
Hull City Live

England England, SkyBet Championship:
Blackburn Rovers vs QPR
Forest vs Villa
Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds Utd
Norwich City VS Birmingham City
Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle United v QPR
Derby County Live
Ipswich Live
Fulham Live
Cardiff City Live
Newcastle Utd vs Birmingham City
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

England England, League 1/League 2:
Sheffield Utd vs AFC Wimbledon

Scotland Scotland, Premiership:
Celtic vs Hearts
Rangers vs Motherwell
Aberdeen Match

Scotland Scotland, Championship:
Queen of the South vs Hibs

Spain Spain, La Liga:
2015 El Clasico, Barca v Real
Real Madrid vs Barcelona
El Clasico
Real Betis vs FC Barcelona
Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo
Las Palmas vs Valencia
Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
Espanyol vs Sevilla

Italy Italy, Serie A:
Udinese vs AC Milan
Juve - Internazionale
Juventus vs Inter Milan
Lazio vs Chievo Verona
Sampdoria vs AS Roma
Napoli vs Palermo

Greece Greece, Super League:
Panathinaikos vs Levadiakos
Panaitolikos vs PAOK
AEK Athens
Veria vs Olympiakos

Holland Holland, Eredivisie:
Ajax vs ADO Den Haag
Feyenoord vs NEC
Heracles vs PSV Eindhoven
PEC Zwolle - Twente
Heerenveen vs Groningen

Finland Finland, Veikkausliiga
HJK vs Honka

Sweden Sweden, Allsvenskan:
AIK - BK Häcken
Göteborg - MFF
Kalmar FF

France France, Ligue 1 and 2:
Lyon - Lille
OM - Montpellier
OL - LOSC
PSG - ASM
Olympique Mars… - Monaco

Germany Germany, Bundesliga (de/en):
SC Freiburg vs Bayern München
Wolfsburg vs HSV
Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund
Schalke vs Ingolstadt
St. Pauli vs VfB Stuttgart

Belgium Belgium, Jupiler Pro League:
Anderlecht vs Sint-Truiden
AS Eupen vs KRC Genk
Standard Luik vs Club Brugge
Standard Liège vs Club Brugge

Portugal Portugal, Liga Sagres:
FC Porto x Sporting CP
Sporting CP x Paços de Ferreira
Vitória Setúbal x Benfica
Rio Ave x SC Braga

Turkey Turkey, Super Lig:
Kayserispor vs Fenerbahçe
Galatasaray vs Akhisar Belediyespor
Beşiktaş vs Konyaspor

Czech Czech, Synot Liga:
Sparta Praha - Zenit

Cyprus Cyprus, 1st Division:
APOEL - Nea Salamis

Switzerland Switzerland, Super League:
FC Basel vs Lugano
Servette vs FC Zürich
Grasshopper vs FC Thun

Poland Poland, Ekstraklasa:
Arka Gdynia vs Legia Warszawa

USA USA, MLS:
Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders

Japan Japan, J-League:
Yokohama F Marinos

Argentina, Primera Division:
Boca Juniors vs Racing Club
Estudiantes vs Independiente
São Paulo - River Plate

Brazil Brazil, Serie A:
Osasco Audax x São Paulo
Palmeiras x Botafogo SP
Flamengo x Grêmio
São Bento x Corinthians

Other Events Other Sports:
Australian Open 2017
Kempton Park

England Major Sports Events:
Cheltenham, Haydock and Ascot

Football Friendly Sports Channels:
World Handball Championship 2017
SkyBet Championship
African Cup of Nations 2017

Football Friendly Internationals:
Qatar International Friendly
Paraguay International Friendly
Iraq International Friendly
Czech Republic Friendly
Ireland Friendly
Austria International Friendly
Turkey International Friendly
Ukraine International Friendly
Sweden International Friendly
Poland International Friendly
Denmark International Friendly
Mexico v Iceland
Bosnia International Friendly
Spain International Friendly
Iran International Friendly
Uruguay International Friendly
Russia International Friendly
Japan International Friendly
Italy International Friendly
Croatia International Friendly
Spain International Friendly
England v Germany
Portugal International Friendly
Iraq vs Socceroos
USA International Friendly
Switzerland International Friendly
Greece International Friendly
Uruguay vs Brazil
Belgium International Friendly
France vs England
Netherlands vs Italy
Germany vs England
Argentina v Chile

http://www.livefootballstreams.co.uk/football_denmark.gif Danish users:
FCK - Brøndby live online
FC København - Brøndby live online
AGF - AaB live online
OB - Randers live online
FC Nordsjælland - Lyngby live online
FC Midtjylland - Viborg live online
Real Betis - FC Barcelona live online
Real Madrid - Celta de Vigo live online

Greece Super League
Dutch Eredivisie
Ligue 1
Premier League
La Liga
Serie A
2.Bundesliga
Austrian Bundesliga
DFB-Pokal Stream
Ligue 2
MLS
Primera División
Ekstraklasa
Allsvenskan
Brazilian Série A
Ukrainian Premier
Serie B
J-League
A Lyga
Hyundai A-League
Bulgarian A PFG
Primera Division Mexico
Russian Premier League
Iraq Goals TV
Myp2p Football
Npower Championship
African Cup of Nations
Watch Football on Ipad
Urvalsdeild Streaming

 

 
