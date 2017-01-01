Football streams - 01-01-17

Upcoming Matches:

England, Premier League:

Liverpool FC vs Man City

Man Utd vs Middlesbrough

Chelsea vs Stoke City

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Watford v Spurs

Southampton vs WBA

Leicester City vs West Ham Utd

Everton vs Leicester City

Swansea Live

Sunderland Live

Watford Live

Man U v Boro

Hull City Live



England, SkyBet Championship:

QPR vs Blackburn Rovers

Wigan Athletic vs Nottingham Forest

Leeds Utd vs Rotherham United

Barnsley vs Birmingham City

Preston North End vs Sheffield Wednesday

Wolves v QPR

Derby County Live

Ipswich Live

Fulham Live

Cardiff City Live

Birmingham City vs Newcastle Utd

Cardiff City vs Aston Villa



England, League 1/League 2:

Walsall vs Sheffield Utd



Scotland, Premiership:

Celtic vs Hearts

Rangers vs Motherwell

Aberdeen Match



Scotland, Championship:

Hibs vs Dundee Utd



Spain, La Liga:





El Clasico

Villarreal vs FC Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Granada

Osasuna vs Valencia

Eibar vs Atlético Madrid

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla



Italy, Serie A:

AC Milan vs Cagliari

Udinese vs Inter Milan

Juventus vs Bologna

Lazio vs Crotone

Genoa CFC vs AS Roma

Napoli vs Sampdoria



Greece, Super League:

Platanias vs Panathinaikos

Levadiakos vs PAOK

AEK Athens

Olympiakos vs Asteras Tripolis



Holland, Eredivisie:

PEC Zwolle vs AFC Ajax

Roda JC vs Feyenoord

PSV Eindhoven vs Excelsior

Vitesse - Twente

Heerenveen vs ADO Den Haag

Finland, Veikkausliiga

HJK vs Honka



Sweden, Allsvenskan:

Jönköpings Södra - AIK

Malmö FF - Hammarby

Kalmar FF



France, Ligue 1 and 2:

Caen - OL

OM - ASM

LOSC - ASSE

Rennes - PSG

Monaco - Ajaccio



Germany, Bundesliga (de/en):

SC Freiburg vs Bayern München

Wolfsburg vs HSV

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund

Schalke vs Ingolstadt

St. Pauli vs VfB Stuttgart



Belgium, Jupiler Pro League:

Anderlecht vs Sint-Truiden

AS Eupen vs KRC Genk

Standard Luik vs Club Brugge

Standard Liège vs Club Brugge



Portugal, Liga Sagres:

Paços de Ferreira x FC Porto

Sporting CP x Feirense

Vitória Guimarães x Benfica

Nacional x SC Braga



Turkey, Super Lig:

Fenerbahçe vs Adanaspor

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray

Osmanlıspor vs Beşiktaş

Czech, Synot Liga:

Rostov - Sparta Praha

Cyprus, 1st Division:

Anagennisi Der… - APOEL



Switzerland, Super League:

FC Basel vs Lugano

Servette vs FC Zürich

Grasshopper vs FC Thun

Poland, Ekstraklasa:

Arka Gdynia vs Legia Warszawa



USA, MLS:

Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders



Japan, J-League:

Yokohama F Marinos



Argentina, Primera Division:

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club

Estudiantes vs Independiente

River Plate - Millonarios



Brazil, Serie A:

Osasco Audax x São Paulo

Palmeiras x Botafogo SP

Flamengo x Grêmio

São Bento x Corinthians



Other Sports:

International Premier Tennis League

Kempton Park

Major Sports Events:

Cheltenham New Year Meeting



Sports Channels:

World Darts Championship 2016

SkyBet Championship

Veikkausliiga 2016



Internationals:

Qatar International Friendly

Paraguay International Friendly

Iraq International Friendly

Czech Republic Friendly

Ireland Friendly

Austria International Friendly

Turkey International Friendly

Ukraine International Friendly

Sweden International Friendly

Poland International Friendly

Denmark International Friendly

Mexico v Iceland

Bosnia International Friendly

Spain International Friendly

Iran International Friendly

Uruguay International Friendly

Russia International Friendly

Japan International Friendly

Italy International Friendly

Croatia International Friendly

Spain International Friendly

England v Germany

Portugal International Friendly

Iraq vs Socceroos

USA International Friendly

Switzerland International Friendly

Greece International Friendly

Uruguay vs Brazil

Belgium International Friendly

France vs England

Netherlands vs Italy

Germany vs England

Argentina v Chile



